Pete Barton wins round 2 of Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series

Pete Barton raced his RS Aero 7 to victory at the Datchet Flyer, the second round of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

It’s the first time that an Aero has won a Sailjuice event outright. Barton, from Lymington, was very consistent through Saturday’s three races, finishing 2,2,1 in the moderate breezes around a trapezoid course.

The Pursuit Race got going on the Sunday morning in breeze gusting over 20 knots. When the wind kicked up to over 30 knots, there was carnage across the race course and it was becoming dangerous for the competitors and the rescue crews, and the race had to be abandoned.

The outing wasn’t a complete waste, however, as the SailRacer GPS trackers were recording boat’s maximum speeds. One of the top performers was that man again, Pete Barton, recording sustained speeds of over 14 knots in his RS Aero and hitting a peak speed of 17 knots.

But with Sunday abandoned, it would be Saturday’s races that determined the overall outcome of the competition, attended by a maximum entry of 100 boats representing 42 different dinghy classes from 52 sailing clubs.

Datchet Flyer – Leading Overall Positions (100 entries)

1st RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON – Lymington Town SC -2 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Wayfarer Andrew WILSON – Datchet Water SC 4 1 -8 – – 5 pts

3rd GP14 Peter GRAY – Staunton Harold SC -12 6 2 – – 8 pts

4th RS800 Hugh SHONE – Swanage SC 5 -9 3 – – 8 pts

5th GP14 Nick CRAIG – Burghfield SC -7 4 6 – – 10 pts

6th B14 Mark BARNES – Whitstable YC -8.5 5 5 – – 10 pts

7th RS800 Robert GULLAN – Hayling Island SC -17 7 4 – – 11 pts

8th 2000 Rob BURRIDGE – Weir Wood SC -43 3 14 – – 17 pts

9th RS400 Stephen COCKERILL – Stokes Bay SC 1 17 -23 – – 18 pts

10th K1 Simon HAWKES – Wimbleball SC 3 -15 15 – – 18 pts

11th RS Aero 7 Nigel ROLFE – Burghfield SC 11 -20 11 – – 22 pts

12th OK Russ CLARK – Stokes Bay SC -23.5 13 10 – – 23 pts

13th Albacore Oliver DAVENPORT – Redesmere SC 6 19 -20 – – 25 pts

14th Comet Trio MK2 Alex HORLOCK – Exe SC 14 12 -19 – – 26 pts

15th Enterprise Ann JACKSON – Burghfield SC 21 8 -22 – – 29 pts

16th 2000 Simon HORSFIELD – ASA -30 11 18 – – 29 pts

17th Enterprise Nigel BIRD – RYA 15 14 -17 – – 29 pts

18th RS Aero 7 Andrew RAWSON – Weston SC OCS 24 7 – – 31 pts

19th Topper James CROSSLEY – Datchet Water SC 13 18 -39.5 – – 31 pts

20th RS Aero 7 Ellie CRAIG – Draycote Water SC 8.5 23 -24 – – 31.5 pts

Full Datchet Flyer results available here

After two of the eight events completed, it’s former Sailjuice Winter Series winner Pete Gray who holds the top spot.

Currently there are four former Series winners in the top 10, proving that some people just can’t get enough of cold-weather competition!

Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series – Overall leaders after 2 Events (144 entries)

1st GP14 Peter GRAY – STAUNTON HAROLD 5 3.3 – – 8.3 pts

2nd RS400 Stephen COCKERILL – STOKES BAY SC 2 9.91 – – 11.91 pts

3rd GP14 Nick CRAIG – BURGHFIELD SC 8 5.51 – – 13.51 pts

4th RS800 Robert GULLAN – HAYLING ISLAND SC 14 7.71 – – 21.71 pts

5th B14 Mark BARNES – WHITSTABLE YC 17 6.61 – – 23.61 pts

6th 2000 Simon HORSFIELD – ARMY SAILING ASSOC 7 17.62 – – 24.62 pts

7th Comet Trio MK2 Alex HORLOCK – EXE SC 11 15.41 – – 26.41 pts

8th OK Russ CLARK – RNSA/STOKES BAY SC 20 13.21 – – 33.21 pts

9th Scorpion Thomas GILLARD – SHEFFIELD VIKING SC 9 27.53 – – 36.53 pts

10th Laser George SUNDERLAND – OLTON MERE SC 12 30.83 – – 42.83 pts

11th Osprey Philip MEAKINS – WARSASH SC 24 23.12 – – 47.12 pts

12th Topper James CROSSLEY – DATCHET 37 20.92 – – 57.92 pts

13th RS Aero 7 Ellie CRAIG – DRAYCOTE WATER 38 22.02 – – 60.02 pts

14th RS Vareo Luke FISHER – EMBERTON PARK SC 34 37.43 – – 71.43 pts

15th Enterprise Paul YOUNG – MIDLAND SC 35 40.74 – – 75.74 pts

16th RS600 Richard SMITH – WILSONIAN SC 31 53.95 – – 84.95 pts

17th Europe Emma PEARSON – STOKES BAY 39 50.65 – – 89.65 pts

18th Miracle Graham WATTS – STAUNTON HAROLD 60 38.54 – – 98.54 pts

19th Finn George COLES – CARSINGTON 55 56.15 – – 111.15 pts

20th D-Zero Andrew SPENCER – BURTON ON TRENT 46 66.06 – – 112.06 pts

Full Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series results available here