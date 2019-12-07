Star Sailors League Finals Live . . . Now

The Finals rounds begin Saturday night from 15:00 hrs (in UK/Europe) with the Quarter Finals for the boats which finished the Qualification round third to tenth.

The top five from this progress up to the Semi-Finals and the top three from the Semi-Finals to the Finals – each stage comprising a single race.

For the top ten crews, this represents a resetting of the clock, with any capable of claiming the ultimate prize and their share of the US $ 200,000 (£152,207) purse.



Next up the semi final, top 3 to go through to final.

Overall the leading standings after 10 races were:

1st Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL Bruno Prada BRA – Straight into Final

2nd Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER – Straight into Semi-final

Starters in the Semi Final:

Xavier Rohart FRA Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA

Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA

Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER

Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE

Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER

Henrique Haddad BRA Henry Boening BRA

Finish of Quarter Final:

1st Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER

2nd Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA

3rd Xavier Rohart FRA Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA

4th Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE

5th Henrique Haddad BRA Henry Boening BRA

– – – – – Cut-off – – – – –

6th Paul Cayard USA Phil Trinter USA

7th Oskari Muhonen FIN Vitalii Kushnir UKR

8th Eric Doyle USA Payson Infelise USA