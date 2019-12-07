Brest Atlantiques – MACIF and Actual Leader complete the podium

MACIF of François Gabart and Gwénolé Gahinet crossed the finish line on Saturday to take second place in Brest Atlantiques.

They crossed at 07:43:50, 2 days, 21 hours, 19 minutes and 4 seconds after the winner, Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, having covered 17,890 miles at an average speed of 23.4 knots.

At 12:29:22, 4 hours, 45 minutes and 32 seconds later, Actual Leader of Yves Le Blevec and Alex Pella crossed the line to bring the race to a close.

The only ones not to have made a pit-stop, completed the race in 32 days, 1 hour, 29 minutes and 22 seconds, and covered a total of 17,061 miles, at an average speed of 22.17 knots.

A great reward for the two skippers whose priority during this big month at sea was to preserve their boat. It certainly paid off, as it allowed them to stay in the game from start to finish.

