49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Day 5 in the Title Race

After the second day of final series racing at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 World Championships in Auckland, things are coming to a head with just two more races before the medal race cut is made.

Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (20,13,1) of Italy have taken a six point lead in the Nacra 17 championship.

They lead from Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (13,8,2) of Australia, and Denmark’s Lin Cenholt and CP Lubeck who kept to single figure results to move into third place.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (15,7,8) are fourth, keeping a nine point lead over Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (8,9,3) who remain in eighth place overall.

In the men’s 49er Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand (10,5,1) take a 13 point lead ahead of Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel (12,15,10) of Germany.

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (5,19,3) claim third place, but tied on 100 points with Diego Botin and Iago Lpoez Marra of Spain.

Some great sailing by Jack Hawkins and and Chris Thomas to win the second race (see video) puts them 13th and they are still in with a chance of making the medal race.



In the women’s 49erFX Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (3,9,13) of Holland take the lead, displacing Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (7,15,14) of Brazil, but with the same points.

Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway are now third, with in fourth place Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke of Germany.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (8,3,25) finished the day in 11th place and have a last chance to make the cut.

Nacra 17 Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 14 races (52 entries)

1st ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 20 13 1 – – 66 pts

2nd AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 13 8 2 – – 72 pts

3rd DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK 8 5 7 – – 73 pts

4th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 15 7 8 – – 79 pts

5th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 7 12 6 – – 84 pts

6th BRA 10 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 1 4 15 – – 86 pts

7th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI 4 3 14 – – 86 pts

8th GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 9 9 3 – – 88 pts

9th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 21 1 18 – – 95 pts

10th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET 3 6 22 – – 95 pts

49er Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 15 races (88 entries)

1st NZL 77 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 10 5 1 – – 64 pts

2nd GER 4 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 12 15 10 – – 76 pts

3rd GBR 6 Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL 5 19 3 – – 100 pts

4th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 3 18 11 – – 106 pts

5th NZL 7 Logan BECK and Oscar GUNN 2 8 7 – – 106 pts

6th AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 4 3 15 – – 111 pts

7th FRA 8 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 1 20 25 – – 117 pts

8th NED 194 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT 25 4 9 – – 126 pts

9th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 6 11 20 – – 128 pts

10th POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOLODZINSKI 13 13 5 – – 129 pts

Other GBR:

13th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris THOMAS 9 1 14 – – 137 pts

49erFX Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 14 races (61 entries)

1st NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 3 9 13 – – 76 pts

2nd BRA 4 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 7 15 14 – – 76 pts

3rd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 2 2 12 – – 82 pts

4th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 12 16 9 – – 100 pts

5th ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and Sol BRANZ 10 4 7 – – 102 pts

6th DEN 7 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN 1 5 23 – – 105 pts

7th NZL 8 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 11 13 5 – – 113 pts

8th USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 24 1 3 – – 117 pts

9th NED 6 Odile van AANHOLT and Cecile JANMAAT 15 21 1 – – 118 pts

10th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Kinga LOBODA 4 24 2 – – 122 pts

11th GBR 10 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 8 3 25 – – 128 pts

Note all results are provisional, full results available here