Star Sailors League Finals – Final 10 set for Saturday show-down

Final day of qualifying at the Star Sailors League final in Nassau, Bahamas, and the ten finalists are set.

After two final races in light wind conditions, the top ten have been decided.

In the first race the Brazilian pair Henrique Haddad and Henry Boening were winners ahead of Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini sailing with Kilian Weise of Germany.

Overall leaders Mateusz Kusznierewicz of Poland and Bruno Prada of Brazil were OCS in that race, so had to sit it out, while Iain Percy sailing with Anders Ekström of Sweden managed a ninth so was still in the top 10.

In what was eventually the final race, R10, Kusznierewicz and Prada came back with a win ahead of Diego Negri of Italy and Frithjof Kleen of Germany.

Chiavarini and Weise finished seventh for a stand-out day while Percy ands Ekström had a nightmare 21, but were safe in the top 10 after discard.

Not that actual positions mattered as they now move into the knock-out final series.

Overall leaders Kusznierewicz and Prada go straight to the final.

Second placed Negri and Kleen go straight to the semi-final, and the remaining eight race in the quarter-final.

In the quarter-final three are knocked out with the first five joining Negri and Kleen in the semi-final race.

In the semi-final the first three (of six) go through to race the final with Kusznierewicz and Prada in a winner-takes-all race.

A simple and very clever race format that maintains the pressure throughout, maybe other events could look and learn!

Overall the leading standings after 10 races are:

1st Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL Bruno Prada BRA – – 46 pts

2nd Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER – – 54 pts

3rd Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER – – 63 pts

4th Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA – – 63 pts

5th Paul Cayard USA Phil Trinter USA – – 66 pts

6th Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE – – 70 pts

7th Henrique Haddad BRA Henry Boening BRA – – 74 pts

8th Oskari Muhonen FIN Vitalii Kushnir UKR – – 74 pts

9th Xavier Rohart FRA Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA – – 76 pts

10th Eric Doyle USA Payson Infelise USA – – 83 pts

Other GBR:

18th Ian Williams GBR Steve Mitchell GBR – – 129 pts