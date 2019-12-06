Interim Management of World Sailing

The President of World Sailing, Kim Andersen, has been planning the future after 9th Decenber . . .

‘With the departure of our CEO Andy Hunt, whose last day of work will be December 9th, we began to plan the interim period.

Numerous scenarios were discussed, and the Senior Management Team (SMT) decided on an interim management structure where they will be directly responsible to the Board for the delivery of their departments’ objectives.

The SMT will continue to meet regularly to manage the operations of the Executive Office, and the Board has agreed on regular reporting arrangements for the Executive Office to ensure direct communication.

Given this structure is in place, the Board has decided not to appoint an interim CEO until a permanent appointment is made.

I would like to thank the employees of World Sailing for their hard work in delivering a successful Annual Conference and for stepping up during this interim period.

The Board is in the process of initiating a search for the CEO position, and this process will be finalised in the coming weeks.

With winter now very much apparent on the northern hemisphere we are looking forward to following all the great events on the southern hemisphere including a lot of the Olympic classes who have their major events for the year with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Enoshima on the horizon.’

All the best.

