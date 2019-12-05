Swedish VO65 Childhood 1 takes Transatlantic Race Line Honours

Swedish VO65 Childhood 1, skippered by Bouwe Bekking, has taken Line Honours in the 2019 RORC Transatlantic Race.

Childhood 1 crossed the finish line outside Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada in an elapsed time of 11 days 11 hours 34 mins 49 secs.

The International Maxi Association Secretary General, Andrew McIrvine, presented Bouwe Bekking and the team with the IMA Trophy for Monohull Line Honours.

Childhood 1 crew: Bouwe Bekking, Antonio Cuervas Mons, Ysbrand Endt, Pablo Garcia Mujica, Julius Hallstrom, Edmond Hilhorst, Steven Melkman, Pelle Norberg, Simbad Quiroga, Aage Reerslev, Pieter Tack, Jelmer van Beek, Jorden van Rooijen and Laura van Veen.

The rhumb line for the race course from Marina Lanzarote to Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina is approximately 2,900nm. However the optimum route taken by Childhood 1 took the team far south, racking up nearly 4,000nm in the race.

The majority of the crew were young sailors with ambition to take part in The Ocean Race 2021-22.