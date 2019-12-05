Star Sailors League Finals – Day 3 and a new leader

Penultimate day of qualifying at the Star Sailors League final in Nassau, Bahamas.

Another facinating day with after three more racesand the rising pressure saw the fleet pushing the start line and the first race required three starts to get away cleanly.

Even then leader Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen was disqualified, then finishing 21st in the second race to wipe out their nine point lead, dropping to third overall by the end of the day’s of racing.

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (4,2,11) finished overall leaders with Iain Percy and Anders Ekström (5,13,2) second and Negri and Kleen third.

And having the best of the day was the other British entry, Lorenzo Chiavarini (3,3,6) sailing with Kilian Weise of Germany finishd the day in seventh.

Chiavarini and Weise do not have much of a cushion for Friday’s three final qualifying races, with Paul Cayard and Phil Trinter just three points back, Torvar Mirsky and Robert O’Leary five points, and in tenth place Henrique Haddad and Henry Boening on 64 points.

Just outside the cut-off are Hamish Pepper and Pedro Trouche on 65 pts after winning the final race of the day, tied with Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise, and on 67 pts are Freddy Lööf and Brian Fatih.

So expect some fireworks Friday as the final top 10 are decided.

Overall the provisional leading standings after 8 races are:

1st Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL Bruno Prada BRA – – 34 pts

2th Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE – – 43 pts

3rd Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER – – 45 pts

4th Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA – – 45 pts

5th Xavier Rohart FRA Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA – – 51 pts

6th Oskari Muhonen FIN Vitalii Kushnir UKR – – 52pts

7th Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER – – 54 pts

8th Paul Cayard USA Phil Trinter USA – – 55 pts

9th Torvar Mirsky AUS Robert O’Leary IRL 58 pts

10th Henrique Haddad BRA Henry Boening BRA 64 pts

Other GBR:

18th Ian Williams GBR Steve Mitchell GBR 107 pts