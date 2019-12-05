Clipper Race finish into Fremantle ETA Sunday

ETA into Fremantle are currently forecasting both leading Clipper Race teams – Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam and Qingdao – will arrive between 00:00 – 00:04 hrs on Sunday 7 December.

Front runner Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam, in its quest to win The Marlow Southern Ocean Sleigh Ride has today gone into Stealth Mode.

This follows the trend set by its rival Qingdao, who, this morning, resurfaced from this tactical maneuver. Whether this was successful will be revealed tomorrow for all the avid Race Viewer followers.

For both teams, the competition is visual as well as tactical, as they are in sight of each other.

Skipper Josh Stickland of Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam commented “The not so stealthy, Qingdao popped up behind us at sun rise! So the game of chess begins. Well, we best get our game faces and the kettle on then.”

Whilst the leading teams are enjoying some much needed sun, following their stint in the Roaring Forties; Punta del Este, Unicef and Visit Sanya, China are all beginning to experience the colder conditions and are bracing themselves for what lies ahead.