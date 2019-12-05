49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Day 3

The third and final day of Qualifying at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds taking place in Auckland, New Zealand.
The cut-off for the gold fleet racing is 25 place. Fail to make the cut – and the best you can finish is 26th overall.
In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,9,9,2) have a one point lead ahead of Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (2,6,2,1) of Italy.
Nathan and Haylee Outteridge (UFD,3,2,1) of Australia are a further point back in third place.
Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (3,1,9,16) drop back to sixth overall and 14 points off leaders Gimson and Anna Burnet.
In the 49er championship Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (10,5,6,10) slip to fifth overall, 19 points off new leaders Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel of Germany.
Heil and Plossel have a one point lead ahead of Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, with in third place Ben Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria.
Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson of the USA jump into fourth place, four points ahead of Britain’s Fletcher and Bithell.
Moving into the lead the women’s 49erFX championship are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil who took two wins from the four races.
Grael and Kunze now have a 14 point lead from Helene Ness and Marie Ronningsen of Norway, who also added two race wins, with Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low of Singapore in third place.
Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (13,6,11,11) finished the day in 12th place.
Nacra 17 Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 8 races (52 entries)
1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 2 2 1 1 3 9 9 2 – – 20 pts
2nd ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 1 4 5 8 2 6 2 1 – – 21 pts
3rd AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 3 5 3 6 (UFD) 3 2 1 – – 23 pts
4th AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 6 13 9 3 4 1 4 4 – – 31 pts
5th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI 16 12 4 2 1 2 6 5 – – 32 pts
6th GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 1 (UFD) 1 3 3 9 1 16 – – 34 pts
7th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK 2 1 7 2 7 10 6 17 – – 35 pts
8th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 8 3 5 4 6 4 7 10 – – 37 pts
9th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 8 7 8 10 6 1 4 4 – – 38 pts
10th BRA 10 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 3 6 6 9 11 4 8 6 – – 42 pts
49er Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 9 races (88 entries)
1st GER 4 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 2 1 4 27 3 6 1 2 7 – – 26 pts
2nd NZL 77 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 1 11 3 3 1 8 1 3 7 – – 27 pts
3rd AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 5 8 1 5 2 2 13 19 1 – – 37 pts
4th USA 126 Nevin SNOW and Dane WILSON 4 6 7 5 6 9 3 5 5 – – 41 pts
5th GBR 6 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 9 2 2 23 1 10 5 6 10 – – 45 pts
6th NZL 7 Logan BECK and Oscar GUNN 21 3 14 1 8 1 10 4 5 – – 46 pts
7th FRA 655 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 3 5 2 13 5 10 2 6 27 – – 46 pts
8th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 14 2 12 8 9 15 2 7 1 – – 55 pts
9th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 15 3 10 17 (DSQ) 2 1 3 4 – – 55 pts
10th AUS 200 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR 10 6 7 4 17 14 13 1 3 – – 58 pts
Other GBR:
13th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris THOMAS – – 59 pts
31th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN – – 81 pts
46th GBR 118 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES – – 104 pts
49erFX Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 8 races (61 entries)
1st BRA 4 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 3 9 6 5 1 2 1 5 – – 23 pts
2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 10 10 19 11 2 1 2 1 – – 37 pts
3rd SGP 284 Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW 9 4 1 20 3 8 10 2 – – 37 pts
4th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 8 20 5 15 6 1 3 2 – – 40 pts
5th NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 17 7 11 1 28 3 2 1 – – 42 pts
6th NED 6 Odile van AANHOLT and Cecile JANMAAT 14 8 3 9 8 24 3 3 – – 48 pts
7th NZL 8 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 14 2 3 9 4 21 10 9 – – 51 pts
8th ESP 21 Patricia SUÁREZ and Nicole van der VELDEN 8 1 13 24 9 5 9 7 – – 52 pts
9th USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 18 1 1 5 8 9 13 17 – – 54 pts
10th DEN 7 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN 4 9 2 1 13 5 24 20 – – 54 pts
Other GBR:
46th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON – – 134 pts
Note all results are provisional, full results available here