World’s best sailors set for Moth Worlds

Perth’s Mounts Bay Sailing Club has been swarming with activity ahead of the 2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds, which run from 9-18 December.

As sailors prepare for this event, the Swan River has been a hive of activity for Moth sailing, and the recent Western Australian Moth State Championship was a key part of the preparation for many of those racing in the Worlds.

Coming away with a win in that event was Perth local and United States SailGP Team member Tom Johnson.

Will Boulden finished behind Johnson in second, while Max Godfroy came away with third place.

Although it’s a world championship, the entries do not have country indicators, here are some of the GBR entries:

Alex Adams, Billy Vennis-Ozanne, James Phare, Eddie Gatehouse, David Smithwhite, Jim Mcmillan, Dan Ward, Adrian Coatsworth and Kyle Stoneham.

The 2019 Chandler Macleod Moth Worlds kick off on 12 December with a practice race for the Worlds, followed by qualifying racing on 13-14 December, a reserve day on 15 December and finals racing from 16-18 December.