Star Sailors League Finals – Day 2 of qualifying in Nassau

A long day on the water for the Star Sailors League competitors in Nassau, Bahamas, where three races were held on the second day of qualifying.

Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen consolidated their lead by winning the first race in a strong wind and then adding a 2 and 4 to finish the day with eight points.

They are now nine ponts clear of Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (3,9,2) with Paul Cayard and Phil Trinter (4,14,1) who won the final race to move into third place.

In fourth are Eivind Melleby and Josh Revkin (6,8,14) and then Britain’s Iain Percy and Anders Ekström (18,1,8) surviving a crash gybe in race 1 to win race 2 and now tied on 23 points with Oskari Muhonen and Vitalii Kushnir (11,5,5).

Wednesday will see three more races before the cut-off with the top ten qualifiers going through to the next round.

Note that the winner goes direct to the final, the second boat goes direct to the semi-final round, with the remaining eight competing in the quarter-finals.

Just outside the top 10 in 12th place is Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini and Kilian Weise (DNF,DNF,3) on 53 points.

In 18th place are Ian Williams and Steve Mitchell (16,7,18).

Overall the provisional leading standings after 5 races are:

1st Diego Negri ITA Frithjof Kleen GER – – 8 pts

2nd Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL Bruno Prada BRA – – 17 pts

3rd Paul Cayard USA Phil Trinter USA – – 19 pts

4th Eivind Melleby NOR Josh Revkin USA – – 20 pts

5th Iain Percy GBR Anders Ekström SWE – – 23 pts

6th Oskari Muhonen FIN Vitalii Kushnir UKR – – 23 pts

7th Hamish Pepper NZL Pedro Trouche BRA – – 24 pts

8th Freddy Lööf SWE Brian Fatih USA – – 29 pts

9th Xavier Rohart FRA Pierre-Alexis Ponsot FRA – – 32 pta

10th Eric Doyle USA Payson Infelise USA – – 37 pts

11th George Szabo USA Edoardo Natucci ITA – – 41 pts

12th Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR Kilian Weise GER – – 42 pts

Other GBR:

18th Ian Williams GBR Steve Mitchell GBR 53 pts