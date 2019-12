Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier, accompanied by their media man Yann Riou, are the winners of Brest Atlantiques.

After 28 days, 23 hours, 24 minutes and 46 seconds at sea, they crossed the finish line Wednesday morning at 10:24:46am (local time).

This is the first major offshore victory for Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, after covering a total of 17,084 miles at an average speed of 24.57 knots.