Brest Atlantiques – Softly, Softly to the Finish

Tuesday morning and Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier 450 miles from Brest, are living their last hours at sea.

They still benefit from a south-south-west flow of about twenty knots that allows the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, currently at the latitude of La Rochelle, to continue their direct route to Brest.

They should arrive early Wednesday, with maybe a few tacks to finish, since the wind will swing to the east.

“We will finish in the mid-wind that will become weak as we approach the crossing of the finish line,” commented Cammas.

Charles Caudrelier added: “We are ahead of the front, with a sea that is not very good, because there is wind in Spain, so we feel this swell face.”

“So we go easy, because the only thing that could us winning would be not to finish, we must not break the boat on the pretext that we are impatient to get to Brest”

Behind them, the MACIF trimaran (François Gabart / Gwénolé Gahinet) and Actual Leader (Yves Le Blevec / Alex Pella) are almost in contact on Tuesday morning – just 10 miles between the two at 8am.

They are planning an arrival in Brest Saturday.