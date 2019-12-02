Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather were the winners of the 29er Inland Championships at Rutland SC.

The Hayling Island SC pair discarded a third place to count a 2, 1, 1, scoreline and take their second 29er Inlands victory.

They finished one point ahead of Sian Talbot and Madeleine Bristow, with Elodie Edwards and Ewan Wilson taking third place after they tied on points with Sophie Dennis and Emma Wells.

With 66 entries this was the biggest entry in the events history and a great stage for a competitive event.

Day one was abandoned after one start was attempted in low visibility but good wind.

Day Two started early with a NE breeze of 9 to 16 knots and bitterly cold, but PRO Ian Bullock fired off four races and eight starts for Yellow and Blue flights to complete a successful event.

29er Harken Inland Championship – Final leaders after 4 races (66 entries)

1st Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather – Hayling Island SC 2 1 -3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd Sian Talbot and Madeleine Bristow – Leigh & Lowton SC -9 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

3rd Elodie Edwards and Ewan Wilson – Pwllheli SC 1 2 -4 3 – – 6 pts

4th Sophie Dennis and Emma Wells – Hayling Island SC 3 1 2 -7 – – 6 pts

5th Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Bradley – Saundersfoot -5 3 1 5 – – 9 pts

6th Leah Rickard and Seb Gotto – National YC 6 2 2 -7 – – 10 pts

7th Tom Storey and Ben Willett – Yorkshire Dales SC 4 -8 3 4 – – 11 pts

8th Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones – Maidenhead SC 2 5 -17 5 – – 12 pts

9th Athena Vogiatzi and Maddie Wylie – South Shields SC 3 5 4 -6 – – 12 pts

10th Oliver Evans and Louis Johnson – Gurnard SC 1 8 -9 4 – – 13 pts

11th Rupert Jameson and Henry Jameson – Hayling Island SC 6 7 -9 2 – – 15 pts

12th Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford – Rlymyc -9 6 6 3 – – 15 pts

13th Annie Hammett and Zac Blomeley – Hayling Island SC -11 4 7 8 – – 19 pts

14th Alex Ratsey and Ollie Hawkins – Royal Western YC 5 -12 8 6 – – 19 pts

15th Michael Dyer and Samuel Dyer – Herne Bay SC 7 11 -13 2 – – 20 pts

16th Maxi Tustain and Ben Ibbotson – Solway YC 7 4 -10 9 – – 20 pts

17th Ben Batchelor and Lucy Hewitson – Isle of Man YC -10 7 5 10 – – 22 pts

18th Sonia Evans and Lizzie Cattermole – Grafham Water SC 8 6 -11 8 – – 22 pts

19th Ben Mueller and Freddie Lonsdale – Rlymyc 4 -10 10 9 – – 23 pts

20th Maggie Rickman and Thomas White – Hayling Island SC -16 14 6 11 – – 31 pts

Full results available here