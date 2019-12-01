Rothschild ETA Wednesday morning in Brest

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is now racing against the clock to reach the Azores as quickly as possible and then head straight for Brest with an ETA of Wednesday.

Even though they now have a comfortable lead, Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier are in no way slowing down.

The challenge for them to reach the Azores as soon as possible in order to enter into a front, and benefit from favourable wind conditions to get them quickly back to Brest.

Light winds did in fact slow them down for part of Saturday, with the boat averaging 22.8 knots between the 11am and 3pm rankings.

If they manage to reach the Azores as scheduled on Monday, they should then be able to attack the final stretch at speed, and arrive in Brest on the morning of Wednesday, 4 December.

If not, they’ll encounter some difficult weather conditions, and it will be a few hours later before they are able to reach the finish.

In second and third position, MACIF and Actual Leader crossed the Doldrums without any real problems.

Looking at their current routes and progression, MACIF and Actual Leader are expected to arrive next Friday and Saturday in Brest, France.