Phil Sharp sets new Around Isle of Wight record

Phil Sharp broke the single-handed monohull world speed record for the Around Isle of Wight on Sunday 1 December.

He completed the circumnavigation in just over 5 hours – slicing 1.5 hours off the previous benchmark.

Sharp was aboard his newly electrified zero emissions vessel, OceansLab.

The 50 nautical mile (57.5 mile) journey started and finish off the Royal Yacht Squadron Line.

The time to beat was 6h 29m 32s, set in 2017 by Alex Alley aboard the 40ft Pixel Flyer.

The record is subject to ratification by the World Sailing Speed Record Council who will analyse the data stored in the ‘black box’ currently aboard OceansLab. Ratification and official record confirmation will be announced this week.

If confirmed this will be Phil Sharp’s 3rd Guinness World Records with a new time for a single-handed circumnavigation!