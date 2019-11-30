Percy and Ekstrom back in the Star

The 2019 Star Sailors League Finals in the Bahamas will see the return of Iain Percy to the class, sailing with Swede Anders Ekström.

They say they will be out on the race course next week looking to enjoy themselves.

“We are very excited – it is the only ‘real’ sailing we do like these days!” quips Percy, who in fact sails alongside Ekström on board Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing yacht in the 44Cup. “It is like the old days! Star sailing – it takes 10 years off you!”

So like riding a bike? “Yes, but painfully!” says Ekström shifting in his seat. “But meeting everyone is good and it is great racing.”

Of the Star Sailors League Finals, Percy is a fan: “It is a brilliant concept and I love the boat. The Star is a fantastic leveller and that’s has been proven for years. If you look back at past Star World Championships, it must have happened five or eight times where a person has stepped into the boat and wins in the first year.”

“We [with Stevie Mitchell] were one – Anders [with Freddie Lööf] was another. Although it is a very complex boat, it is also very simple – sticking to the tuning guide is not a bad starting point. In fact it only starts to all go wrong after that when you start trying to work it out!”



Once again the duo will be sailing the Star boat in which Percy and Bart Simpson secured silver at London 2012, although both admit that this is unlikely to have much effect on their results.

“My opinion is that if me and Anders had a week of training we’d be in good shape,” continues Percy. “It always feels like on the last day of the event you are starting to get in tune and starting to go well.”

“That happened in the Bacardi Cup last year when we won the last race. Maybe we got lucky, but we also felt like we were getting there finally.”

This time the dynamic duo will be getting two days to train before the SSL Finals set sail next Tuesday (3 Nov). While they might joke about their campaign, be in no doubt that come race day they will be fully focussed, their competitive juices in full flow.

As to how Star sailing differs today compared to their last campaigns, both agree that the greatest change is the removable of restrictions on pumping.

“It isn’t better or worse, just very different, especially downwind,” says Ekström.

Percy adds: “I prefer that it is not in the hands of the judges any more. We have all had moments where we have got a yellow flag, thinking we haven’t done anything different to what we normally do and that has changed events, etc.”

“That said it is a different technique that we don’t know, so it is a bit frustrating. It would be fun to learn. If we do get a couple of days we will try and get that technique going.”

Perhaps the unlimited pumping helps those currently full-time on Olympic campaigns.

Percy continues: “That’s a technique they are used to and we’re not….And the hiking! But it was always like that. When you came from a Laser or a Finn, you were pretty good in the Star from the outset because you hike hard, whereas we are not like Star sailors any more, we are less hiking-trained.”

This year the Star Sailors League Finals has much broader range of ‘stars of the sailing world’ than ever before.

Some of the old guard, legends of the Star class, remain, such as Cayard and George Szabo, then there is the last generation Olympic Star sailors such as Percy, Lööf, Rohart, Pepper, Melleby and Kusznierewicz.

They will face a trio of former Match Racing World Champions – Ian Williams, Taylor Canfield and Torvar Mirsky. Most of the sailors currently campaigning for Beijing 2020 aren’t coming, with the exception of Croatia’s Rio 2016 Laser silver medallist Tonci Stipanovic.

Then there are new faces such as Snipe World Champion Henrique Haddad and the 2018 5.5 Metre World Champion and local hero from the Bahamas, Mark Holowesko.

Once again there are some youngsters competing such as 22-year-old Oskari Muhonen, the Finn Silver Cup (Junior) winner and British Laser sailor Lorenzo Chiavarini.

First races are on Tuesday 3 December.

