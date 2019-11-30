America’s Cup World Series events announced

The America’s Cup organisers, the Defender and the Challenger of Record, issued the following statement today . . .

‘The venues and dates for the remaining two ACWS regattas have been finalised by the Defender and the Challenger of Record and full details will be publicly released over the coming weeks in coordination with the associated Host Cities and commercial partners.’

This statement apparently covers their requirement to name the venues by the 30 November 2019.

BAR skippered by Ben Ainslie racing at the America’s Cup World Series off Portsmouth UK in July 2015