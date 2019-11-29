Portsmouth to host 2020 Yacht Racing Forum

It was confirmed at the conclusion of the 2019 Yacht Racing Forum in Bilbao, that Portsmouth UK will host the 2020 Forum.

The 2020 event is scheduled to take place on 23 and 24 November.

The Yacht Racing Forum is an annual networking and business conference opportunity to mix with some of the sport’s big decision makers.

The 2019 Forum has just concluded in Bilbao, Spain, where 365 delegates from all over the world took part in two days of conferences, presentations, networking and business.

The leading classes and events, teams, brands and venues contributed to the event, designated by many attendees as “the best YRF ever”.

So the pressure is on for Portsmouth to provide a top-notch venue and conference experience.

