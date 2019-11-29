Mirabaud Sailing Video Awards

The third edition of the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award was a great success, with thirty-four videos produced by professional directors and cameramen spanning ten different countries, which perfectly summarised an intense and beautiful sailing season.

Manuel Llario (ESP) wins the main prize, awarded by the International Jury, while José Cigarrán (ESP) wins the Public Award. The “Special Prize” goes to Ricardo Pinto (POR).



The overall winner is Manuel Llario (ESP) and his video Feel Traditional Sailing.

A beautiful tribute to classic yachts, filmed during the Puig Vela Clásica regatta in Barcelona (ESP). Manuel Llario worked with Vicente José Robles Ribalta (production), and both represent Tactic Audiovisual.

The Public Award provides a high visibility to the contest, thanks to the viral circulation of the videos on the social networks.

More than 20,000 people voted this year, and the victory goes to José Cigarrán (ESP) from Mundo Nautica. Homes e maquinas illustrates the Sail GP circuit, at the cutting edge of technology.

Finally, the 2019 Special Award goes to Ricardo Pinto (POR) for his film The Future is now! “This video tells the story of Great Thunberg’s Atlantic crossing onboard Malizia.

Pinto’s “behind the scene” vision is, in our opinion, to be commended “, said Bernard Schopfer, the founder of the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award.

Related Post:

Loris von Siebenthal, winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2019