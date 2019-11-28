Sharp to attempt Around Isle of Wight world record

Two-times world record holder Phil Sharp is on standby to attempt the Around Isle of Wight world sailing speed record.

Sharp will be attempting the record single-handed aboard his newly electrified zero emissions vessel, OceansLab, for which he aims to break the existing benchmark time of 6h 29m 32s set in 2017 by skipper Alex Alley.

In attempting the record Sharp importantly aims to draw attention to the dangerous levels of air pollution around major ports and sea routes in the UK, which are four times higher than previously suggested, and the urgent need for policy makers and shipping companies to reduce coastal and in-port emissions to zero.

OceansLab aims to raise awareness of the scalable solutions that can be embraced to decarbonise the sector and to help drive innovation forward. The Class 40 race boat is currently fitted with an electric propulsion system, battery storage, solar PV and a hydro-turbine.

In parallel, a hydrogen fuel cell prototype is being installed on the boat which has been recognised by the Global Maritime Forum as a vital scalable technology for the introduction of Zero Emissions Vessels (ZEVs) and enabling carbon emissions to be reduced to zero by 2050 in line with global climate change targets.

This record follows on from Sharp’s successful Round Britain and Ireland world record that was set last year, and from his single-handed Cross-Channel outright monohull world record set in 2016.

Sharp will be delivering OceansLab to Southampton’s Ocean Village this week where final preparations will be made ahead of the record attempt.