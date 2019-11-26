Cape Town added to The Ocean Race

The Ocean Race will return to Cape Town for the 12th time in the 2021-22 edition.

The Ocean Race is scheduled to start from its home port in Alicante, Spain in Q4 of 2021 and finish in Genoa, Italy in June of 2022.

Cape Town has been an iconic stop in the race since the very first edition in 1973 and has hosted the fleet in all but two editions of the race.

No other city has hosted the fleet more, and this will be the eighth consecutive stopover for Cape Town, which marks the gateway to the Southern Ocean legs of the race.

The full Race Route will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Cape Town joins Itajaí, Brazil, Aarhus, Denmark and The Hague in The Netherlands as confirmed host cities, along with Cabo Verde, which will be the first West African stop in the history of the Race.