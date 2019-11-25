49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Oceania Championships – Day 1

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface were the stand-out pair on the opening day of racing at the 2019 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Oceania Championships in Auckland, New Zealand.

The British pair took wins in hte first three Nacra 17 races, taking a seven point lead ahead of Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis of the USA, with Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen of Finland in third place.

Fellow Britss John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1,7,7) are in seventh place. The two teams have been trading wins throughout 2019 and a decisive win at the 2019 worlds could book the winning team a ticket to Tokyo.

In the men’s 49er Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid (3,6,2) of the USA take a one point lead from Fischer Erwain and Clément Pequin of France.

With New Zealand’s Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie in third place.

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (2,21,1) finished in 15th place, while local heros Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (6,5,5) had a consistent day and are seventh overall and five points off the lead.

The women’s 49erFX is also led by a team from the United States, Stephine Roble and Maggie Shea (1,3,1) relishing the conditions, to lead by 7 points.

Second are Barzil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (2,3,7) and in third place reigning European and World Champions Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland just two points further back.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (6,8,3) in sixth place, are tied with Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech of New Zealand on 17 points.

Oceania Championship Overall Leading results after Day 1, 3 races

49er Men

1st Andrew Mollerus & Ian Macdiarmid (USA) 3-6-2; 11pts

2nd Fischer Erwain & Clément Pequin (FRA) 1-10-1; 12pts

3rd Isaac McHardie & William McKenzie (NZL) 1-4-7; 12pts

4th Diego Botin & Iago López Marra (ESP) 9-1-3; 13pts

5th Dominik Buksak & Szymon Wierzbicki (POL) 5-7-2; 14pts

GBR:

15th GBR 6 Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell 2-21-2; 24 pts

49erFX Women

1st Stephanie Roble & Maggie Shea (USA) 1-3-1; 5pts

2nd Martine Grael & Kahena Kunze (BRA) 2-3-7; 12pts

3rd Annemiek Bekkering & Annette Duetz (NED) 4-4-6; 14pts

4th Victoria Jurczok & Anika Lorenz (GER) 5-6-5; 16pts

5th Alexandra Maloney & Molly Meech (NZL) 2-2-13; 17pts

6th GBR Charlotte Dobson & Saskia Tidey 6-8-3; 17 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed

1st Ben Saxton & Nicola Boniface (GBR) 1-1-1; 3pts

2nd Riley Gibbs & Anna Weis (USA) 3-1-4; 8pts

3rd Sinem Kurtbay & Akseli Keskinen (FIN) 4-4-2; 10pts

4th Lin Cenholt & Cp Lübeck (DEN) 2-6-4; 12pts

5th Santiago Lange & Cecilia Carranza (ARG) 4-6-3; 13pts

6th NZL Gemma Jones & Josh Porebki 3-3-5; 14pts

7th GBR John Gimson & Anna Burnet 1-7-7; 15pts

