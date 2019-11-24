Visit Sanya, China disqualified from Clipper Race

Visit Sanya, China has been disqualified from Race 4 of the Clipper Race and Punta del Este awarded redress.

Punta del Este and Visit Sanya, China will commence racing in Table Bay after all repairs have been completed.

They will start together as a Le Mans Start and will match race against each other following the course, as laid out in existing Course Instructions for Race 4.

They will not be racing on elapsed time and will therefore not be racing against the rest of the fleet.

They will be match racing against each other and will be competing for a unique Clipper Race match racing trophy which will be presented to the winning team.

Repairs are going well on Punta del Este and Visit Sanya, China and the Clipper Race Office estimates the work should be completed by 27 to 28 November.

Following the collision between Visit Sanya, China and Punta del Este during the start of the Southern Ocean stage of Clipper 2019-20 Race in Cape Town, the Clipper Race Committee agreed the following :-

The Clipper Race Committee has adjudged that Visit Sanya, China to be at fault after a clear breach of the Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS) 10 ‘On Opposite Tacks’.

As a result of this ruling Visit Sanya, China has been disqualified from Race 4. The team will officially receive a zero points score and is prohibited from entering into any Scoring Gate and Ocean Sprint for Race 4.

Punta del Este is exonerated from any breach of RRS 14 ‘Avoiding Contact’ and has been awarded redress as follows.

The Punta del Este team will receive an average points score of 9 points.

This has been based on its finishing points to date over the three races completed so far and includes any Scoring Gate bonus points, as well as points gained from its Joker.

The team will be entitled to enter the Ocean Sprint for Race 4 as per normal.

Current Race 4 leader on day 7 is Qingdao, in first place for a third consecutive day.

Related Post:

Collision mars start of Clipper Race Southern Ocean stage