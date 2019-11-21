Scott heads to Finn Gold Cup in Melbourne

Giles Scott has headed off to Australia where he will contest the 2019 Finn Gold Cup.

Scott is a four time winner of the Cup, the Finn class world championship, and a fifth win would bring him within reach of the record six Gold Cup titles won by Sir Ben Ainslie.

The 64th edition of the Finn Gold Cup will run from 13 to 21 December 2019 out of the Royal Brighton YC in Melbourne, and will be the penultimate World Championship ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 2019 Finn Gold Cup is also the last chance for Oceania’s Finn sailors, including Australia, to secure the final Oceania spot to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Scott is juggling his Olympic Finn sailing with his day-job in INEOS Team UK preparing to challenge for the 36th America’s Cup.

The Finn Gold Cup falls nicely for Scott, as the British America’s Cup team has taken a break while their first AC75, Britannia, is transported to Cagliari in Sardinia, the venue for the first round of the ACWS racing in April 2020.

Scott will rejoin INEOS Team UK in Sardinia in January.

Along side Scott in Melbourne will be British Sailing Team members, Ed Wright, a Gold Cup winner in 2010 and with five other podium finishes, and Henry Wetherell.

The Finn Gold Cup will be followed in January (17-21) by Sail Melbourne International, Australia’s premier event for Olympic class sailing.

In February 2020, the Laser and Laser Radial World Championships are at Sandringham YC, while the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 2020 World Championships will be hosted by the Royal Geelong YC.

In addition the first SailGP event of 2020 will kick-off in Sydney in late February, making it a very busy time for the Olympic and America’s Cup participants who may be involved in both events !

GBR 2019 Gold Cup Entries:

GBR 11 Ed Wright

GBR 41 Giles Scott

GBR 71 Henry Wetherell

