Portsmouth bids to host Yacht Racing Forum

The City of Portsmouth – home of Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup team – is bidding to host an international sailing and yacht racing conference in 2020.

Portsmouth Harbour Marine and Portsmouth City Council are in discussions with the organisers, MaxComm Communication of Geneva, to host the Yacht Racing Forum, an annual networking and business conference opportunity to mix with some of the sport’s big decision makers.

The 2019 Yacht Racing Forum is taking place in Bilbao, Spain from 25 to 26 November.

Leading the negotiations is David Williams, Portsmouth City Council’s Chief Executive, who is also lead Chief Executive for the Partnership for South Hampshire which promotes economic development of the subregion in conjunction with the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership.

A keen sailor, he was instrumental in securing the Ben Ainslie Racing HQ in Portsmouth and the hosting of America’s Cup series racing in Portsmouth in 2015 and 2016. He will be speaking at the 2019 Yacht Racing Forum.

The final decision about the location of the 2020 conference will be made in late November.

If Portsmouth’s bid is successful, it will host the 14th iteration of the conference in November 2020.

Portsmouth is also waiting to hear if they will host an America’s Cup World Series event in June 2020.

The final decision is expected to be announced by the America’s Cup organisers on the 30 November.

