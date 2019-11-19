Live coverage for Hyundai 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships

The trend to put sailing events on pay-to-view apps continues with the announcement of an app to view the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 World Championships in New Zealand this December.

The International 49er and Nacra17 Class Associations, along with the host club Royal Akarana YC, have announced a partnership with the New Zealand streaming platform SidelineApp, to broadcast the event in its entirety world-wide.

The Nacra17, 49er and 49erFX Worlds take place at the Royal Akarana YC from 2 to 8 December, and before that there will be the 2019 Oceania Championship taking place from 25 to 27 November.

Live broadcasting via SidelineApp will be available from two of the four courses during the Oceania Championships, in addition to the extensive World Championships coverage.

The coverage of the Oceania Championships will be streamed live free.

Live coverage of the World Championships will be charged for, with an early bird price of £8.50 (9.95 Euros) for all Live and On Demand. After November 30 the package is £12.80 (14.95 euros).

Sky Sport New Zealand will broadcast all six days of the world championships locally, believed to be a world first for an Olympic class sailing world championships.

Negotiations are also progressing to distribute the TV feed internationally, which could trigger Geoblocking of the SidelineApp in those countries.

European viewers will need to be night-owls as the time difference with New Zealand means that racing will start at 22:00 hrs each day in UK.

The standard of broadcast should be high with tracking of every team using TracTrac, on board 4G cameras thanks to Icarus Sports, drones and stabilised on-water cameras, and Swiss Timing’s 2D & 3D graphics.

The championships will be of most importance for the on-going Team GB Nacra 17 Olympic selection process.

This is being tightly contested between two teams . . . Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface, and John Gimson and Anna Burnet, and this world championship could be the deciding event!

Expect to see the British Nacra17, 49er and 49erFX crews taking part in Oceania event as warm-up for the worlds.

Other British entries are:

49er Men

Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell – Selected for Tokyo 2020

James Grummett and Daniel Budden

Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes

49er Women

Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey – Selected for Tokyo 2020

Related Post:

Team GB Olympic place up for grabs at Kiwi World Championships

Team GB Name Sailing Squad for Tokyo 2020