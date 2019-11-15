Francois Jambou wins Prototype category of Mini-Transat

François Jambou (left in image) took the Prototype win to complete the second leg of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère in Le Marin (Martinique).

Jambou finished at 17:00 UTC Thursday 14 November after 12 days, 02 hours, 27 minutes of racing.

The 35-year-old sailor took control of the fleet after two days of racing and never let go from that moment on.

As a result, François Jambou is the outright champion of this 22nd edition (before the decisions of the jury).

Axel Tréhin (right in image) took 2nd Prototype place, whilst German sailor Morten Bogacki and Erwan Le Méné are duelling for the last remaining podium place in this second leg.

In the production boat category, Italian Ambrogio Beccaria continues to reign supreme free of any threat and is due to cross the finish line on Friday (ETA 16:00 UTC).