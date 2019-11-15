Dragon Grand Prix Spain cancels final day of racing

Strong winds, above 30 knots, and a big swell with waves of more than two meters in the race area off Puerto Portals, made it impossible to run the last day of racing.

Winner of the 2019 Dragon Grand Prix Spain was confirmed as Troika, skippered by Dutchman Pieter Heerema with Lars Hendriksen of Denmark and Ukrainian George Leonchuk as crew.

In the end Troika won with 15 net points, scoring a 4+(9)+3+3+5 in the first three days of the competition.

Second place was claimed by the Russian team Rocknrolla. Dmitry Samokhin and his crew of Kasper Harsberg from Denmark and Andrey Kirilyuk of Russia, they ended the regatta just two points behind the winners.

The podium was completed by the German Desert Holly team, helmed by Stephan Link and crewed by Frank Butzmann and Michael Lipp.

The Dragon Grand Prix Spain was the fourth and final regatta in the inaugural 2019 Dragon Grand Prix Series, which encompassed events in France, Portugal and Germany as well as Mallorca.

Remarkably, after twenty four races sailed over four regattas, two teams were tied on equal points for the series. In a reversal of the Spanish Grand Prix result, the winner of the 2019 Dragon Grand Prix Series was confirmed as Dmitry Samokhin and the Rocknrolla team, who received the spectacular new Standfast Trophy, which was presented by trophy donors Grant Gordon and Klaus Diederichs.

Tied with Samokhin on seven points, but this time taking the second step on the podium was Pieter Heerema sailing Troika, while third place went to Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade sailing Mars with Kai-Michael Schaper and Joshua Weber.

The first Corinthian crew, presented with the Lowell Phyllis Cup, was that of Karl-Gustav Lohr, sailing High Times with Jesper Bendix and Mads Hansen.

Second Dragon Grand Prix Series Corinthian by just a single point was Philip Does, while the final step on the podium was filled by Martin Palsson.

The top twenty teams in the Grand Prix Series overall ranking will continue for two more days with the new Dragon Grand Prix Europe Cup Finals.

Friday all twenty qualifiers will take part in up to four fleet races, after which the top ten ranking teams will move forward into the final day, when Quarter Final, Semi-Final and Grand Final knockout races will take place to decide the ultimate champion.

Dragon GP Spain – Final Top 10 After 5 Races (42 entries)

1st NED 412 TROIKA – Pieter HEEREMA 4 -9 3 3 5 – – 15 pts

2nd RUS 76 ROCKNROLLA – Dmitry SAMOKHIN 1 -13 2 13 1 – – 17 pts

3rd GER 62 DESERT HOLLY – Stephan LINK 2 5 -12 11 3 – – 21 pts

4th ITA 77 BUNKER PRINCE – Evgenii BRASLAVETS -13 11 4 2 6 – – 23 pts

5th GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus DIEDERICHS 5 7 7 -9 4 – – 23 pts

6th GER 16 INGRID – Dirk PRAMANN 8 2 13 4 -17 – – 27 pts

7th JPN 56 YRED – Peter GILMOUR 7 4 5 12 -14 – – 28 pts

8th GER 1205 MEERBLICK – Otto POHLMANN 3 1 -16 15 11 – – 30 pts

9th POR 85 MARS – Pedro ANDRADE -23 15 15 1 2 – – 33 pts

10th GER 1170 CAMELEER – Marcus BRENNECKE 9 10 -19 6 8 – – 33 pts

Dragon Grand Prix Series 2019 – Top 20 Results And Qualifiers For The Dragon Grand Prix European Cup Finals

1st RUS76 – Dmitry Samokhin – (6),4,1,2 = 7 pts

2nd NED412 – Peter Heerema – (8),3,3,1 = 7 pts

3rd POR85 – Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – 1,6,(101),9 = 16 pts

4th GER1162 – Stephan Link – 7,(101),7,3 = 17 pts

5th GBR820 – Grant Gordon – 3,1,(101),14 = 18 pts

6th GER1170 – Marcus Brennecke – 4,(101),6,10 = 20 pts

7th GER1205 – Otto Pohlmann – (16),9,4,8 = 21 pts

8th JPN56 – Peter Gilmour – (15),3,2,7 = 22 pts

9th RUS27 – Anatoly Loginov – (10),7,5,12 = 22 pts

10th SUI311 – Hugo Stenbeck – 5,2,(9),16 = 23 pts

11th ITA77 – Evgeny Braslavets – 9,(101),30,4 = 43 pts

12th GER1207 – Nicola Friesen – 19,(101),14,11 = 44 pts

13th RUS35 – Victor Fogelson – (29),17,15,19 = 51 pts

14th SUI318 – Wolf Waschkuhn – 25,(101),18,13 = 56 pts

15th SUI313 – Dirk Oldenburg – 32,(101)10,15 = 57 pts

16th SWE389 – Karl-Gustaf Lohr – 20,(101),16,22 = 58 (Corinthian) pts

17th GER1151 – Philip Dohse – 34,(101),11,17 = 62 (Corinthian) pts

18th SWE375 – Martin Palsson – 27,(101),12,23 = 62 (Corinthian) pts

19th RUS34 – Vasily Senatorov – 24,11,(39),28 = 63 pts

20th RUS31 – Mikhail Senatorov – 45,(101),20,25 = 90 pts