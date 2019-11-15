Brest Atlantiques back in action at 50 knots!

Latest video images from Sodebo Ultim 3 of Thomas Coville and Jean-Luc Nélias at 50 knots.

Sodebo Ultim are now racing on the same course as the leaders Franck Cammas and Charles Caudrelier on Maxi Edmond de Rothschild.



Franck Cammas commented on their return to the race . . .

“We’re going to have 48 difficult hours, so it’s not great, but we have an anticyclone in front of us, so we’ll see how to negotiate … For the moment, we are experiencing this wind from the northeast and the sea face very unpleasant.”

“We still have a few difficult days to endure, we are going to have the same angle of wind for quite some time, we have gone to save the boat a bit.”

“I’m happy to have moved away from the center of the depression, because anyway, it did not gain much, so as to search for safer roads and sparing the boat, I hope that the wind will turn and we can make sailing a little easier.”