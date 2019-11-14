Dragon Grand Prix Spain – Samokhin closes on leader

Only one race completed on day 3 of the Dragon Grand Prix Spain, reducing Pieter Heerema’s lead to just two points.

The team of the day was Rocknrolla skippered by Russia’s Dmitry Samokhin, who made a magnificent start and got to the first mark 90 seconds ahead of his nearest competitors.

Rocknrolla managed to keep her advantage throughout the rest of the race taking a comfortable first place from Portugal’s Pedro Rebelo de Andrade at the helm of Mars.

With this second race win, Samokhin was able to discard a thirteenth and moves from fifth to second overall, just two points behind Heerema.

Heerema’s Dutch team aboard Troika maintain their overall lead after scoring a fifth place in Wednesday’s race and discarding a ninth.

Third place on the podium is now filled by the German team Desert Holly, helmed by Stephan Link, who finished the race third to move up the ranking from last night’s seventh.

Fourth place on the water went to Klaus Diederichs of Britain at the helm of Fever, he is fifth overall.

One more day of racing remains to decide both the winner of the Dragon Grand Prix Spain 2019 and the winner of the four regatta 2019 Dragon Grand Prix Series.

The top twenty teams will then be invited to move forward into the Dragon European Grand Prix Cup Final, a knock out format, on Friday and Saturday.

Dragon GP Spain – Provisional Top 20 After 4 Races (42 entries)

1st NED 412 TROIKA – Pieter HEEREMA 4 -9 3 3 5 – – 15 pts

2nd RUS 76 ROCKNROLLA – Dmitry SAMOKHIN 1 -13 2 13 1 – – 17 pts

3rd GER 62 DESERT HOLLY – Stephan LINK 2 5 -12 11 3 – – 21 pts

4th ITA 77 BUNKER PRINCE – Evgenii BRASLAVETS -13 11 4 2 6 – – 23 pts

5th GBR 819 FEVER – Klaus DIEDERICHS 5 7 7 -9 4 – – 23 pts

6th GER 16 INGRID – Dirk PRAMANN 8 2 13 4 -17 – – 27 pts

7th JPN 56 YRED – Peter GILMOUR 7 4 5 12 -14 – – 28 pts

8th GER 1205 MEERBLICK – Otto POHLMANN 3 1 -16 15 11 – – 30 pts

9th POR 85 MARS – Pedro ANDRADE -23 15 15 1 2 – – 33 pts

10th GER 1170 CAMELEER – Marcus BRENNECKE 9 10 -19 6 8 – – 33 pts

11th GER 1207 KHALEESI – Nicola FRIESEN 22 DSQ 1 8 7 – – 38 pts

12th RUS 27 ANNAPURNA – Anatoly LOGINOV 6 17 6 -22 9 – – 38 pts

13th SUI 318 1QUICK1 – Wolf WASCHKUHN 15 8 BFD 14 10 – – 47 pts

14th GBR 820 LOUISE RACING – Grant GORDON 18 20 10 5 -27 – – 53 pts

15th SUI 313 FREE – Dirk OLDENBURG -21 14 14 10 18 – – 56 pts

16th SUI 311 SOPHIE RACING – Hugo STENBECK 11 6 BFD 19 25 – – 61 pts

17th GER 1151 PUCK – Dr. Philip DOHSE 10 25 -28 16 13 – – 64 pts

18th GER 1180 ROSIE – Benjamin MORGEN 14 -24 20 17 16 – – 67 pts

19th RUS 35 SUNFLOWER – Viktor FOGELSON 17 -36 9 32 20 – – 78 pts

20th GER 1134 HUNTING DUCK – Olaf STERNEL 12 26 -33 30 12 – – 80 pts

Full results available here