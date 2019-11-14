Britain’s Sam Goodchild takes second in Transat Jacques Vabre

Britain’s Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye of France, on their 40ft monohull, Leyton, have finished second in the Class40 of the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre.

They crossed the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil on Thursday, 14 November at 12:58:11 (UTC).

Leyton covered the theoretical course of 4,350 nautical miles at an average speed of 10.05 knots but actually sailed 4,663.32 nautical miles at an average speed of 10.78 knots.

They finished 8 hours 21 minutes and 48 seconds behind the Class40 winner, Crédit Mutuel.

In third Class40 place are Aymeric Chappellier and Pierre Leboucher on Aïna Enfance & Avenir.

Britain’s Miranda Merron and her French partner on land and sea, Halvard Mabire on the IMOCA class Campagne de France finished in 23rd place at 00:06 (UTC) Thursday.

Pip Hare of Britain and Ysbrand Endt of Holland finished in 24th place of the IMOCA class ranking.

Thursday 14 November – Class40 Leaders at 16:00 hrs FRA

1 – Credit Mutuel (Ian Lepinski / Adrien Hardy) – Finished

2 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye) – Finished

3 – Aïna Enfance and Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher) – Finished

4 – Banque du Leman (Simon Koster / Valentin Gautier) – 81 nm to finish

5 – Crosscall Chamonix Mont Blanc (Louis Duc / Aurelien Ducroz) – 82 nm to finish

Leading Finishers in the IMOCA class:

1 – Apivia – Charlie Dalin / Yann Eliès

2 – PRB – Kevin Escoffier/Nicolas Lunven

3 – Charal – Jeremie Beyou /Christopher Pratt

4 – Advens for CyberSecurity – Thomas Ruyant / Antoine Koch

5 – 11th Hour Racing – Charlie Enright / Pascal Bidegorry

6 – Banque Populaire – Clarisse Cremer / Armel Le Cléac’h

7 – Initiatives-Cœur – Sam Davies / Paul Meilhat

8 – Arkea-Paprec – Sebastien Simon / Vincent Riou

9 – Newrest-Art et Fenêtres – Fabrice Amedeo / Eric Péron

10 – Bureau Vallee 2 – Louis Burton / Davy Beaudart