America’s Cup – Luna Rossa come out of the shadows

Luna Rossa came out of the shadows with this carefully cropped video of their America’s Cup boat ahead of the upcoming AC75 event in April in the gulf of Cagliari, Sardinia.

This is a rare media release for the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, who have maintained a low profile testing programme since the launch of their first AC75.



The first racing for the AC75 class will take place in Cagliari, Sardinia from April 18 – 26 2020, the first event of the America’s Cup World Series circuit.

Cagliari is the home base of the America’s Cup 36 Challenger of Record Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.

The only other AC75 pre-cup event scheduled to date is the Christmas Race for 10 to 20 December 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK is to join Luna Rossa in Cagliari this December after completing their testing on the Solent.

