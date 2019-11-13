Transat Jacques Vabre – Credit Mutuel leading Class40 to finish

Crédit Mutuel have just 100 miles to the finish in the Bay of All Saints, Salvador de Bahia.

Ian Lepinski and Adrien Hardy on Crédit Mutuel are leading Class40 of the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre, with an ETA of around 03:00 UTC, Thursday, which is midnight local time.

Sam Goodchild is running out of race track in his bid to become the first Briton to win the Class40 of the Transat Jacques Vabre.

Goodchild and French co-skipper, Fabien Delahaye, on their 40ft monohull, Leyton, were still 60+ miles behind Crédit Mutuel.

Next IMOCA finisher and the only couple on a boat in this race, Britain’s Miranda Merron and her French partner on land and sea, Halvard Mabire on Campagne de France at the end of wednesday evening (local time, 23:00 UTC).

Wednesday 13 November – Class40 Leaders at 16:00 hrs FRA

1 – Credit Mutuel (Ian Lepinski / Adrien Hardy) – 100 nm to the finish.

2 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye) – 65 nm to the leader

3 – Aïna Enfance and Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher) – 122 nm to the leader

4 – Crosscall Chamonix Mont Blanc (Louis Duc / Aurelien Ducroz) – 185 nm to the leader

Leading Finishers in the IMOCA class:

1 – Apivia – Charlie Dalin / Yann Eliès

2 – PRB – Kevin Escoffier/Nicolas Lunven

3 – Charal – Jeremie Beyou /Christopher Pratt

4 – Advens for CyberSecurity – Thomas Ruyant / Antoine Koch

5 – 11th Hour Racing – Charlie Enright / Pascal Bidegorry

6 – Banque Populaire – Clarisse Cremer / Armel Le Cléac’h

7 – Initiatives-Cœur – Sam Davies / Paul Meilhat

8 – Arkea-Paprec – Sebastien Simon / Vincent Riou

9 – Newrest-Art et Fenêtres – Fabrice Amedeo / Eric Péron

10 – Bureau Vallee 2 – Louis Burton / Davy Beaudart