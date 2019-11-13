Ozanne and Armstrong set blistering pace at 29er Ovington Championship

Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Fin Armstrong dominated the 29er class at the Ovington Championships held at the Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy.

Discarding a third place, Ozanne and Armstrong counted four wins and three second place finishes, topping the leaderboard with a 16 point lead ahead of Rupert and Henry Jameson, with the third podium place going to Oliver Evans and Louis Johnson.

The 53 entries faced a range of conditions with Saturday cold, wet and blowing well above 20 knots, and Sunday a fresh NE breeze that kept temperatures on the cold side.

Ozanne and Armstrong set a blistering pace, winning the two opening races then taking second behind Will Pank and Seb Gotto in race 3, and second again behind the Jamesons in race 4.

Day 2 looked a little different with Evans and Johnson taking race 5, with Ozanne and Armstrong in third place behind Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Bradley.

But, Ozanne and Armstrong were quickly back into their stride running out overall Ovington Champions with a 1, 2, 1, finishing scoreline.

Tom Storey and Ben Willett also finished with a flourish, with a win in race 7 and then a second place in the final race to finish fifth overall.

Ozanne and Armstrong were also first mixed team, with Annie Hammett and Jess Jobson first girls (17th overall) and first juniors Sam Jones and Leo Wilkinson (11th overall).

29er – Ovington Championships Final leaders after 8 races (53 entries)

1st MONIQUE VENNIS‑OZANNE and FINLEY ARMSTRONG – – 10 pts

2nd RUPERT JAMESON and HENRY JAMESON – – 26 pts

3rd OLIVER EVANS and LOUIS JOHNSON – – 30 pts

4th WILLIAM PANK and SEB GOTTO – – 31 pts

5th TOM STOREY and BEN WILLETT – – 35 pts

6th ALED LLEWELLYN‑JONES and BEN BRADLEY – – 37 pts

7th ALEX RATSEY and OLLIE HAWKINS – – 66 pts

8th ELODIE EDWARDS and EWAN WILSON – – 67 pts

9th BEN MUELLER and JOE BRADLEY – – 81 pts

10th BEN HUTTON‑PENMAN and NATHAN CLARK – – 85 pts

11th LEO WILKINSON and SAM JONES – – 91 pts

12th OLIVER FELLOWS and WILL JARMAN – – 96 pts

13th ETHAN GERRELL and TOM BARNES – – 100 pts

14th MAXI TUSTAIN and BEN IBBOTSON – – 103 pts

15th FLO PETERS and FREDDY WOOD – – 104 pts

16th GEORGE VINCENT and WILL ADLER – – 107 pts

17th ANNIE HAMMETT and JESS JOBSON – – 107 pts

18th TIM NORWOOD and NATHAN VAN STEENBERGE – – 108 pts

19th ROBBIE MCDONALD and ARCHIE STOKES – – 114 pts

20th BEN BATCHELOR and LUCY HEWITSON – – 127 pts