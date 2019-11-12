World Sailing President reflects on the Annual Conference in Bermuda

Kim Andersen, the World Sailing President, has posted his October newsletter covering the activities of the world governing body for the sport of sailing.

This edition covers the recent Annual Conference in Bermuda, and I have included just the main section header statements here to give a flavour of the full document which you can download here to study in more depth.

My fellow sailors and friends,

Returning from our Annual Conference it is good to reflect on some major achievements within World Sailing during the last three years.

Catching up and keeping on track with development of World Sailing

Olympic Event

The slate of events and equipment for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games truly showcases the diversity of our sport. We are gender balanced and will have a true universal representation of the diversity of our sport.

Para Sailing

Para World Sailing remains a top priority for us all. In Bermuda we released the strategy through to 2023, so that we can continue to grow, promote and develop all Para disciplines worldwide.

International Relationships

It is vital that World Sailing sits at the forefront of sport globally. Strong partnerships with the Olympic family and the United Nations in establishing our leadership position in sustainability has truly driven engagement.

Compliance

We continue to ensure our measures are compliant with the European Union (EU) competition laws.

Relocation of the World Sailing office

The World Sailing office was relocated to London, – an international hub, easy to access for our stakeholders and a good platform for establishing an international organisation.

New Sailing World Cup Strategy

After years of struggling with a World Cup format a new strategy has been developed and approved for the quadrennial leading to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Media Growth

World Sailing’s media outreach continues to engage new and existing audiences. Across all of our platforms the growth from 2016 to 2019 has been impressive.

eSailing

We have just completed our second year of the eSailing World Championship, which has been a great success for the sport.

Global Initiatives

The Annual Conference also allowed us to discuss the various global initiatives and the good work that has been delivered globally.

World Sailing Trust

This year we have launched 4 exciting projects, – 3 in marine health: educational resources on 6 topics in 8 languages, sailing club guidance and tools, and World Sailing Ocean Heroes online platform and workshop pilots.

Sustainability Agenda 2030

World Sailing implemented a sustainability strategy being first mover amongst Olympic sports and recognised by UN and the IOC.

Governance Reform

The disappointment of our proposal to reform the governance of World Sailing to refresh the foundations of our future still needs some digestion.

The Board will call an Extraordinary General Meeting next year to consider the proposals again with the benefit of further consultation.

World Sailing’s Finances

It has come to the attention of World Sailing’s Board of Directors that some inaccurate statements were published regarding World Sailing’s finances. The latest financial reports can be found here.

Remember the full document is available to download here.

