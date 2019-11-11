Mini-Transat La Boulangere – Lacey forced to retire

Briton Joe Lacey has had to receive assistance from a support boat so he is officially out of the race but is valiantly continuing on to the finish.

Sunday, a support boat sailed alongside Lacey (963) and ultimately a member of the crew climbed aboard the Mini 6.50 to assist him with repairing his tiller pivot.

The issue was eventually resolved and the sailor has since been able to continue on his way.

However, given that he received outside assistance, Lacey is no longer officially racing, which is sure to be a bitter disappointment to the Briton who has given his absolute all throughout this race.

Italian Matteo Sericano has also been forced to retire as result of hitting a floating object which has severely damaged his keel.

François Jambou and Ambrogio Beccaria, leaders of the prototype and production Mini-Transat La Boulangere fleets respectively, are expected to finish this Thursday.

Ranking Sunday 10 November at 16:00 UTC

PROTOTYPE

1- François Jambou (865 – Team BFR Marée Haute Jaune) 867.9 miles to the finish

2- Axel Tréhin (945 – Project Rescue Ocean) 100.9 miles to the leader

3- Erwan Le Méné (800) Rousseau Clôtures Tanguy Bouroullec (969 – Cerfrance) 212.4 miles to the leader

PRODUCTION

1- Ambrogio Beccaria (943 – Geomag) 932.7 miles to the finish

2- Nicolas D’Estais (905 – Cheminant – Ursuit) 72.2 miles to the leader

3- Benjamin Ferré (902 – Imago Incubateur D’aventures 73.9 miles to the leader