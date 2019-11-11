Brest Atlantiques take time-out to repair and recover

A quarter of the total distance of Brest Atlantiques has now been covered in more or less six days by the four trimarans of the Ultim Class 32/23.

The second week of the race promises to be a busy one, with the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild set to make a stop at Salvador de Bahia, and MACIF at Rio de Janeiro. This will allow Sodebo Ultim 3 and Actual Leader to get back in the race.

The Maxi Edmond de Rothschild needs repairs to its daggerboard, which got damaged after colliding with an unidentified floating object. They’ll make the pitstop at Salvador, where they’re expected to arrive early Tuesday morning,

The pitstop for MACIF is equally important: their central hull rudder was damaged off Cape Verde. François Gabart and Gwénolé Gahinet, in consultation with the MACIF team, therefore made the decision to stop, and chose to carry out the repairs in Rio where they are due to arrive on Wednesday.

These two pitstops will inevitably benefit Sodebo Ultim 3 and Actual Leader, who are looking likely to pass Maxi Edmond de Rothschild and MACIF, despite the weather conditions looking unfavourable for going at high speeds.

The only boat yet to reach the coast is Actual Leader, who at 4pm Monday was located around 200 miles off the north east of Brazil.

