Midway point of the Mini-Transat La Boulangere

The 2nd leg leaders of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère 2019, are at the midway mark between Gran Canaria and Martinique.

After just five days of racing François Jambou (865 Team BFR Marée Haute Jaune) and Ambrogio Beccaria (943 Geomag), are the respective leaders in the Prototype and Production boat category.

At the 09:00 UTC position report Saturday, they are respectively 1,187 and 1,230 nm from Le Marin in Martinique.

It is certainly surprising to see the top 2 production boats making headway just astern of the leader in the prototype category, but there’s another surprise in this story: Benjamin Ferré (902 Imago Incubateur D’aventures), currently 2nd in the production boat fleet, who has been enjoying a fantastic 2nd leg since the start.

British competitor Joe Lacey, sailing a Raison design Maxi 6.50, Early Bird is 23rd of 61 in the Production class.

Ranking on Saturday 9 November at 09:00 UTC

PROTOTYPE

1 – François Jambou (865 Team BFR Marée Haute Jaune) 1,187 nm to finish

2 – Axel Tréhin (945 Project Rescue Ocean) 82 nm to leader

3 – Tanguy Bouroullec (969 Cerfrance) 154 nm to leader

PRODUCTION

1 – Ambrogio Beccaria (943 Geomag) 1,230 nm to finish

2 – Benjamin Ferré (902 Imago Incubateur D’aventures 50 nm to leader

3 – Nicolas D’Estais (905 Cheminant – Ursuit) 54 nm to leader