Transat Jacques Vabre – First Multi50 arrives in Salvador de Bahia

Gilles Lamiré and Antoine Carpentier on their Multi50 trimaran, Groupe GCA – Mille et un sourires, have won the 14th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre.

They crossed the line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 04:49:41 (UTC ), 11 days 16 hours 34 minutes and 41 seconds after leaving Le Havre, France on Sunday, October 27 at 12:15 (UTC)

Groupe GCA – Mille et un sourires covered the theoretical course of 4,350 miles at an average speed of 15.50 knots, but actually sailed 4,926 miles at an average speed of 17.56 knots.

After six years on the Multi50 circuit, Antoine Carpentier, who is as calm as he is effective and had already pocketed the British Transat in 2016 joined as co-skipper.

Already a winner in Salvador de Bahia in the Class40 two years ago, alongside Maxime Sorel, Antoine Carpentier is at ease racing on all platforms inshore or offshore.

Leading monohull is now the IMOCA Apivia of Charlie Dullin and Yann Ellis who have a massive 234 nm lead.

In second place are Clarisse Cremer and Armel Le Cleach on Banque Populaire X, with third PRB of Kevin Escoffier and Nicolas Lunven.

Jérémie Beyou and Christopher Pratt on Charal led by 120 miles when they entered the Doldrums on Tuesday . . . by the time they broke free Thursday they were in sixth place, over 290 nm behind the new leader Apivia.

In Class40, Crédit Mutuel of Ian Lepinski and Adrien Hardy have a 70+ nm lead over Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye on Leyton, both sailing at around 3 to 5 knots this Friday morning.

Friday 8 November – Leaders at 12:00 hrs FRA

Multi50

1 – GROUPE GCA – MILLE ET UN SOURIRES (Gilles Lamire / Antoine Carpentier) – Finished

2 – Solidarias en Peloton – Arsep ( hibaut Vauchel-Camus and Fred Duthil)

3 – PRIMONIAL (Sebastien Rogues / Mattieu Souben)

Class40

1 – Credit Mutuel (Ian Lepinski / Adrien Hardy)

2 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye)

3 – Aïna Enfance and Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher)

IMOCA

1 – Apivia ( Charlie Dullin / Yann Ellis)

2 – Banque Populaire X (Clarisse Cremer / Armel Le Cleach)

3 – PRB (Kevin Escoffier / Nicolas Lunven)

GBR

8 – Initiatives-Cœur (Samantha Davies / Paul Meilhat)

15 – Malizia II (Boris Herrmann / Will Harris)

23 – Campagne de France (Miranda Merron / Halvard Mabire)

25 – Pip Hare Ocean racing (Pip Hare / Ysbrand Endt)

Retired – Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson / Neal MacDonald)

Related Post:



Transat Jacques Vabre – Charal extend lead