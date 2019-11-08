Hugo Boss arrives in Cape Verde Islands

Alex Thomson and Neal McDonald have arrived safely into the Cape Verde Islands onboard the keelless HUGO BOSS.

The skippers, who had been racing in the 4,350 mile double-handed Transat Jacques Vabre race from Le Havre, France hit an unknown object submerged in the water on the morning of Sunday 3 November.

Ther were left with a badly damaged keel and no choice but to detach their 4.5m long keel from the yacht and abandon their attempts to finish what was their debut race onboard the new HUGO BOSS boat.



After cutting the keel free from the boat, the skippers – with support from their technical team based in Gosport, UK, they embarked upon an 800 nautical mile journey to the Cape Verde Islands in order to bring themselves, and the boat, to safety.

Friday morning (8 Nov), Thomson and McDonald were greeted by members of their technical team in Sao Vincente, Cape Verde, and together they brought the yacht safely into port.

Upon arrival in Sao Vincente, Thomson said: “It was a pretty scary experience for both of us and we’re very pleased to be on dry land safely with the team.”

“As for our objective to win the Vendée Globe in 2020-21? Nothing changes. That remains the sole focus of our team”.

