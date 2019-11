INEOS Team UK release the latest video of their first AC75 Race Boat ‘Britannia’ out testing on the Solent off Portsmouth, UK.

With a suitably atmospheric soundtrack of the creaks and groans and the whoops when they complete a tack on foils . . .



