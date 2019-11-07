Spain dominate day 2 at China Cup in Shenzhen

Cheche Team from Spain flipped the switch on day two of the China Cup International Regatta in Shenzhen to dominate racing in the Beneteau 40.7 one-design fleet.

Julio Bernardeau Navarro steered his crew to scores of 1,3,1 – by far the most consistent set of results – and has displaced the Uruguayan team Fjord III from the top of the leaderboard.

Lying in second place after scores of 3,2,10 is Jono Rankine’s Forever 9. The New Zealander is certainly in the hunt for another victory but foresees a close battle with the top five.

Moving up to third place just one point behind Forever are relative newcomers to the China Cup, a British team skippered by Chris Jackson sailing Doubao.

Tied on points with the Brits are the Aussies, Down Under Racing Team, skippered by America’s Cup legend Skip Lissiman.

Teams from 32 countries and regions are competing in racing divisions which include the Beneteau First 40.7, IRC Class, Bavaria One Design Class, J/80 Class, HKPN Class and Youth One Design Class.

The China Cup International Regatta 2019 takes place over five days from 6 to 10 November in the waters of Shenzhen. There are around 1,100 sailors representing over 30 different regions and nations competing.