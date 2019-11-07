Clipper Race – Zhuhai retire following injury to crew member

Race yacht Zhuhai has retired from Race 3 of the Clipper Race and will motor-sail towards Cape Town.

Following a rib injury to crew member Duncan Paul, the Clipper Race team has been working with the Cape Town Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on the possibility of a medevac.

But, after consultation with South African Telemed Services and MRCC it has been agreed that the fastest and most efficient method to get member, Duncan Paul ashore and receive the appropriate medical attention, is for the yacht to continue at best speed into Cape Town, the nearest port.

As Zhuhai is currently in a band of lighter winds, the decision has been taken for the team to stop racing and motor-sail towards Cape Town.

The team has officially accepted 11th place and one point for Race 3 and is expected into port late evening on Sunday 10 November.

Crew member Duncan Paul suffered an injury to his ribs following a fall during the recent rough weather.

