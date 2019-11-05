Transat Jacques Vabre – Charal extend lead

After the drama of the Hugo Boss collision and keel damage, the Transat Jacques Vabre settles back into its regular rhythm.

Charlie Enright and Pascal Bidgorry on 11th Hour Racing are third and 141 nm behind monohull leader Charal of Jérémie Beyou and Christopher Pratt.

The French pair had a ten knot speed advantage at the 09:00 UTC ranking, and a 106 nm advantage over second placed Charlie Dullin and Yann Ellis on Apivia.

Britain’s Samantha Davies and Paul Meilhat of France have climbed back into sixth on Initiatives-Coeur, 240 nm behind the IMOCA leader.

In Class40 at the 09:00 UTC ranking, Crédit Mutuel of Ian Lepinski and Adrien Hardy had a 48 nm lead over Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye on Leyton.

Aïna Enfance and Avenir was a further ten miles behind in third.

Both the IMOCA and Class40 leaders are sailing at 18 knots this morning.

Tuesday 5 November – Leaders at 09:00 hrs FRA

Class40

1 – Credit Mutuel (Ian Lepinski / Adrien Hardy)

2 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye)

3 – Aïna Enfance and Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher)

Imoca

1 – Charal (Jérémie Beyou / Christopher Pratt)

2 – Apivia ( Charlie Dullin / Yann Ellis)

3 – 11th Hour Racing (Charlie Enright / Pascal Bidgorry)

4 – Banque Populaire X (Clarisse Cremer / Armel Le Cleach)

GBR

6 – Initiatives-Cœur (Samantha Davies / Paul Meilhat)

14 – Malizia II (Boris Herrmann / Will Harris)

25 – Campagne de France (Miranda Merron / Halvard Mabire)

26 – Pip Hare Ocean racing (Pip Hare / Ysbrand Endt)

Retired – Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson / Neal MacDonald)

Multi50

1 – GROUPE GCA – MILLE ET UN SOURIRES (Gilles Lamire / Antoine Carpentier)

2 – Solidarias en Peloton – Arsep ( hibaut Vauchel-Camus and Fred Duthil)

3 – PRIMONIAL (Sebastien Rogues / Mattieu Souben)

