RS700 Inland Championship at Queen Mary SC

With gusts in the high 40s racing for the first day of the RS700 Inlands at Queen Mary SC was abandoned and Sunday’s racing was brought forward to fit in a fourth race.

Overall Spike Danielswas the class act of the weekend, winning three of the four races, and was crowned the RS700 Inland Champion.

Phil Highfield had a consistent weekend to take second from Theo Gayler, who won the fourth race, finished third.

RS700 – Inland Championship 2-3 November 2019

1st Spike Daniels – Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 -4 – – 3 pts

2nd Phillip Highfield – Gt Y & G SC 2 3 DNC 2 – – 7 pts

3rd Theo Gayler – Hayling Island SC 3 -5 4 1 – – 8 pts

4th James Bayliss – Queen Mary SC -7 2 5 3 – – 10 pts

5th Stephen Hermanson – Queen Mary SC 4 6 2 -7 – – 12 pts

6th Roland Smith – Queen Mary SC 6 -7 3 5 – – 14 pts

7th Graham Blake – Queen Mary SC 5 4 7 -8 – – 16 pts

8th Matt Conner – Queen Mary SC -8 8 6 6 – – 20 pts

9th Simon Hawes – Queen Mary SC 9 9 8 dnc – – 26 pts