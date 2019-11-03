World Sailing’s governance reform plan is rejected by members

World Sailing’s Annual General Meeting rejected the Revised Proposal to Reform its Governance.

Following strong opposition by MNAs, led by the Japan and Singapore Sailing Federations, the motion failed to get the necessary 75% majority required . . . 38 members voted in favour with 21 against, a majority of only 64.4%.

The SSL and JSL highlighted changes that dramatically increase the power of the Board and marginalise the MNAs.

As a result of that set-back the World Sailing Board of Directors announced it had reflected on the comments made at the meeting and would allow a period for further feedback on the Proposal.

The Board will then call an Extraordinary General Meeting no later than May 2020 in order to consider the Proposal along with any appropriate revisions.

One important action that did go through, was the selection of the iFoil for Paris 2024.

This was despite an admendment porposed by the Chinese Yachting Association and the Israel Sailing Association, to keep the RS:X.

This now confirms the list of Events and Equipment for Paris 2024 as:

Men’s Windsurfer – iFoil

Women’s Windsurfer –iFoil

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial

Women’s Skiff – 49erFX

Men’s Skiff – 49er

Mixed Kite – Formula Kite

Mixed Two Person Dinghy – 470

Mixed Two Person Multihull – Nacra 17

Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore – TBC*

*Equipment for Paris 2024 will be selected no later than 31 December 2023.

In 2020, World Sailing’s General Assembly will see the election of the President and Board of Directors for 2021-2024.

