Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Top 20 revealed

Top twenty pictures from the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award selected by the international jury revealed.

The winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award – who will be announced and celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum in Bilbao (Spain) on November 26 – is one of them!

The votes by the public on Internet are still open, and not restricted to the top 20 images selected by the Jury.

See all the images on the event website here

Public votes are open until 15 November.

Top twenty photographers (in alphabetical order):

Jöran Bubke (DEU)

Thomas Campion (FRA)

Matias Capizzano (ARG)

Michael Chittenden (NZL)

Craig Greenhill (AUS)

Sharon Green (USA)

Robert Hajduk (POL)

Maxime Horlaville (FRA)

Pierick Jeannoutot (FRA)

Sam Kurtul (GBR)

Martina Orsini (ITA)

Ian Roman (GBR)

Marta Rovatti Studihrad (ITA)

Eike Schurr (DEU)

Graham Snook (GBR)

Eloi Stichelbaut (FRA)

Fabio Taccola (ITA)

James Tomlinson (SWE)

Loris Von Siebenthal (CHE)

Bo Wang (CHN)

The leading countries are: France (4 pictures), Italy (3 pictures), United Kingdom (3 pictures), Germany (2 pictures), Argentina, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and China (1 picture).