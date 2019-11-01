World Sailing moving into Virtual World

World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, and Virtual Regatta, the leading digital sailing platform, have extended and expanded their relationship through to 2028.

The agreement will see an expansion of the scope of works between World Sailing and Virtual Regatta with a focus on both the Inshore and Offshore platforms, an evolution on the previous agreement that only covered the Inshore platform.

Throughout 2019, the number of eSailors globally across both platforms has grown to 1.4 million unique players and continues to grow.

World Sailing and Virtual Regatta will continue to work to deliver the eSailing World Championship on an annual basis and promote the Virtual Racing Rules of Sailing, an evolution of the real-life Racing Rules of Sailing that governs all eSailing Games and events.

In addition, an official ranking system for eSailing will be created, and World Sailing and Virtual Regatta will work collaboratively to widen the audience for both real and virtual sailing to young participants in new nations and regions.

Alongside expanding the total number of National Championships and engagement with World Sailing Special Events, areas of further collaboration, such as an offshore eSailing World Championship, will be explored.

Philippe Guigne, Founder and CEO of Virtual Regatta, said, “Extending our exclusive agreement up to 2028 with World Sailing will give us the tools the achieve our shared vision and mission – to develop our sport, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.”

Earlier Velista71 (ITA) took the 2019 title at the eSailing World Championship Final, at World Sailing’s Annual Conference.

An announcement on the format of the 2020 eSailing World Championship will be made in the coming months.

